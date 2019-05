Officers in Caistor will be holding a police surgery at Caistor Police Station later this week.

Members of the public can attend the surgery on Friday, May 17, between 11am and 1pm at the station located on South Street.

Further police surgeries will be held on Sunday, June 2 and Sunday, June 9, between 11am and 1pm.

There is no need to book an appointment, just come along between the allocated times and speak to officers.