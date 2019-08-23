Police charge man after illegal images of children were downloaded in Welton

A 19-year-old man has pleaded guilty to 9 offences of making indecent photographs of a child when appearing at Lincoln Magistrates Court.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We received information from an American law enforcement agency that illegal images of children were being downloaded at an address on Cliff Lane, Welton.

“On July 23, we executed a warrant at the address and Lewis Croft, aged 19, was arrested on suspicion of downloading illegal images of children. Three devices were seized and examined.

“Lewis Croft was further arrested on Tuesday, August 20, and subsequently charged with a total of 9 offences under the Protection of Children Act 1978.

“The charges are broken down into category offences as follows:

• Two offences of making a category A indecent photograph of a child

• Two offences of making a category B indecent photograph of a child and two offences of making a category C indecent photograph of a child

• Three of the nine charges relate to taking category C indecent photographs at a primary school.

“Having been charged he was remanded in police custody overnight and appeared before Lincoln District Magistrates Court on Wednesday, August 21 where he pleaded guilty to all nine offences.

“Lewis Croft was again remanded in custody by Lincoln Magistrates.

“The case has been transferred to Lincoln Crown Court for sentencing. A date has yet to be fixed.”

Detective Inspector Dan Boulter, Senior Investigating Officer at Lincolnshire Police added: “Croft has clearly had a plan to put himself front line and centre to work with children.

“He was training to work within the child care arena and during that training he worked on a school placement.

“We have worked quickly to stop Croft in his tracks and he will no longer have access to young people.

“He had enrolled on a childcare course at college and as part of that he undertook a placement at a school. The images he took at the school were taken between May and July 2019.

“We are working closely with the school to keep those involved updated and answer any questions they have.

“We continue to provide support where it is needed.

“The school has robust safeguarding practices in place and are completing a full review.

“This news will come as a shock for all of those connected to the school and I recognise the impact this may have.

“This has been a priority investigation to make sure Lewis Croft could be brought to justice as soon as possible.

“I ask that the privacy of those involved is respected and remind people it is unlawful to identify any child or young person involved.”