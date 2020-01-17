Pocket park will be joint project for good of Rasen

A joint project involving Market Rasen Town Council and local groups will see an eyesore near Tesco, in Market Rasen, transformed into a community pocket park.

At this month’s council meeting, a report prepared by deputy mayor, Councillor Stephen Bunney, was put before councillors.

The report states: “The plan is to convert what is currently 0.08ha of brownfield waste land into a community pocket park which provides recreational, educational and ecological facilities.

“In keeping with current climate change and conservation, recycled and eco-friendly materials will be used in construction of the basic infrastructure.

“The location of the site is next to a supermarket which makes it an ideal place for customers to stop and rest on their way to and from the shop. It is also well situated for use by visitors/tourists.

“The park will be constructed and maintained by local residents, schools, youth groups and other voluntary organisations, under the management of Market Rasen Action Group (MRAG), Market Rasen Town Council (MRTC) West Lindsey District Council, and Tesco .

“Local businesses will support the project by providing funds and materials along with legal and financial expertise.

“The main focus of the park will be to provide a quiet place to sit, relax, reflect and enjoy nature

“In addition to the current shrubs, trees and grassy areas raised planters, insect/bug hotels, bird boxes, wild planting areas along with artwork sculptures, made from recycled materials, will be installed.

“Access for push chairs, wheel chairs and mobility scooters will be established and hard pathways installed, if required.

“The 19 concrete drain pipes that currently boarder the site on two sides will be painted in bold masonry paint.

“Local groups will be asked to sponsor and look after a pipe. In return, they will be given the opportunity to advertise their activities.

“To contribute to the development and building up of the vital visitor economy the pocket park will feature on local town trails.

“The involvement of schools, organisations and residents in both the construction and maintenance of the park will generate the community cohesion required to sustain the project into the future.

“MRAG and the other sponsoring agencies are well aware the park will need to change and develop over the years to ensure it remains popular.

“To this end it is important that the long term availability of the site is secured.

“The community through MRTC will therefore be working to adopt the park as an asset of community interest and ultimately bring the park area into public ownership.”

At the meeting, Coun Bunney said: “I did apply for two separate grant funding opportunities but unfortunately because we don’t actually own the land or have it secured for five years – which we are still negotiating – we probably won’t get the money this time round but it does mean we are in there for future events.

“If we start work we should be able to build on it – WLDC are keen, Tesco locally are keen.

“We can start the work but the risk is that if Tesco decides to sell the land to somebody we would have to pull it to bits.

“We can take off a lot of the work but if we want to do the groundwork for the entrances we really do need to have at least a five-year plan.”