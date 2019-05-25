Plant heaven at open garden and plant fair

A specialist plant fair will be part of an open garden event in Nettleton this weekend.

Pottertons Alpine Nursery and Garden wil open its gates for the National Gardens Scheme this Sunday, May 26.

Rob and Jackie Potterton

Rob and Jackie Potterton will also be hosting another of the popular events by Plant Hunters’ Fairs.

Martin Blow, from Plant Hunters’ Fairs, said: “We are really pleased to be returning for the third year for this brilliant charity garden opening with our only Lincolnshire Plant Hunters’ Fair.

“The garden opening and plant fair is now becoming firmly established in the gardener’s calendar as the place to go to get something different and special for your garden.”

The plant fair will feature top nurseries from across the country, offering a mix of plants and specialities to delight plant lovers of every level of experience.

There will be a wide range of perennials, shrubs, rare species and old heritage varieties.

Martin added: “The nursery folk will be more than happy to give you the benefit of their experience in how to plant and care for the plants you buy so you can get the best from them.

“Over the last two years the event has raised £6,000 for the National Garden Scheme charities and we’d loved to add lot’s more to that total again this time.”

The event will run from 9am to 5pm, with entry to the plant fair and garden £3, which will go to the National Garden Scheme.

Cream teas and light refreshments will be on sale too.