Plans under way to expand business park

A site layout for the new buildings proposed for the Highcliffe Business Park, Ingham EMN-190507-150830001
A site layout for the new buildings proposed for the Highcliffe Business Park, Ingham EMN-190507-150830001

Plans have been submitted to West Lindsey District Council to expand a business park near Market Rasen.

Globe Consultants has lodged a proposal to build three new buildings at Highcliffe Business Park in Ingham.

Under the plans, a total of 10 units would be used for industrial and business  use.

A large unit providing 107.60 square metres of floor space would be located next to the entrance to the  park.

Meanwhile, each smaller unit would provide 53.80 square metres of  space.

The new buildings would also come with 16 car parking spaces.

The park is currently home to such firms as Active  Lincolnshire, Swann Lighting and Richard Betts 4x4 (Lincoln) Ltd and the plan looks to provide further space for new  businesses.

The developer said in its plans that the proposal would allow for new firms to grow and create jobs in the  area.

It added that an expansion of the Highcliffe site would create a “meaningful and valuable contribution towards achieving economic growth, prosperity and jobs” as outlined in the local  plan.

A decision on the plan will be made by the district council at a later  date.

Anyone who would like to make a comment on the planning application can visit the West Lindsey District Council website and search ‘planning applications’.

Search for planning application number  139515 in the Scampton  ward.