Plans to turn historic church into a home

An historic village church could be converted into a two-bedroom home if plans are given the go-ahead.

Lincoln Diocese is looking to convert and extend the Grade II Listed St Mary’s Church in West Torrington into a new living space.

The build would see a bedroom with en-suite shower room added on to the vestry, as well as a series of changes internally, and repair work.

According to documents submitted to East Lindsey District Council, the diocese has been trying to sell the building for light commercial use with a price of £30,000 since it was declared redundant in 2011.

However, they say their endeavours have “proved fruitless”.

The document states: “This has generated relatively little interest, and no realistic or sustained offers to purchase, and is one of the main reasons why the current proposal has been developed.”

It is believed a church has stood on the site since the 12th Century.

It has been conjecturally linked to Gilbert of Sempringham, who founded the Gilbertine Order around 1130.

The current church was built around 1860-62 by London architect RJ Withers.

The vicar from 1859-85 was Thomas Wimberley Mossman, who was a controversial figure in the Oxford movement and founded a brotherhood which financed young men from poor backgrounds through their training into priesthood.

Rev Mossman was part of the early Oecumenical movement, which attempts to work towards worldwide Christian unity.

Lincoln diocese says the design put forward for the church has been “carefully thought out to be sensitive to the historic building”.