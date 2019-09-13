Plans to transform derelict Market Rasen building into a home

A building which has been vacant for four years could be transformed into a family home if the latest plans are approved by West Lindsey District Council.

The plans, submitted by applicant Adam Gray, would see 1 Lynton House, in John Street, Market Rasen, turned into a home.

Mr Gray is applying for a change of use from C2 (residential institution) to C3 (dwelling house).

Lynton House was built around the turn of the last century and over the years, it has served as a bed and breakfast, and a halfway house.

In documents submitted to WLDC, Mr Gray states: “From 2006, Lynton House operated as a halfway house for those needing intensive supported care and those living independently in their own home.

“Run by Mental Health Matters, they provided 24-hour support for up to seven individuals until they lost their funding in 2015.

“More laterally the house and grounds have lain empty while Walters Estate Agents of Market Rasen marketed it for sale.

“During this period there was little interest, and the asking price was reduced on a number of occasions until we had an offer accepted in April 2019.”

Mr Gray says that the appearance of Lynton House has deteriorated over the years and that the intention is to ‘restore the property back to its original splendour and purpose’.

Documents state: “The exterior of the building has deteriorated substantially, especially the front elevation where the windows are desperately in need of attention.

“Also the iron gate giving access from John Street has been vandalised.

“We would contend that the immediate area around Lynton House is the type of combination of small and large businesses complementing the many residential properties that you would expect in a thriving market town, including the Co-op, The Advocate Arms and the Salvation Army charity shop.

“Therefore, the change of use to a dwelling can only be of benefit to the local area as we try and restore the property back to its original splendour and purpose.”

The plans have been welcomed by Deputy Mayor and Town Councillor Stephen Bunney.

In a statement to WLDC, Coun Bunney said: “It will be good to see this long term empty property once again occupied.”