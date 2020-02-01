Plans to get more trains for Market Rasen

MP Sir Edward Leigh has welcomed additional railway services that will connect Market Rasen with Leicester and include more regular services between Grimsby and Lincoln.

East Midlands Railway (EMR) – which took over the franchise of East Midlands Trains in 2019 – is looking to make significant changes to the railway services that will directly affect services at the station in Market Rasen.

EMR’s plans include more evening weekday services to Newark Castle from Lincoln and: ‘more services throughout the day with more consistent timings’ between Lincoln and Grimsby.

And the plans will see services between Lincoln and Grimsby extend to Leicester every two hours, providing the first direct service to Nottingham and Leicester in more than 10 years.

Market Rasen MP Sir Edward said: “It is great news that Market Rasen could get additional services.

“The return of regular, direct services to Nottingham and Leicester would be a real boost to the town for both leisure and business travellers.

“It would also be great to see hourly services between both Grimsby and Lincoln, especially with the five direct trains to the capital now from the city.”

Coun McNeill said: “Consultation is currently underway by East Midlands Railway which are seeking views on extending services in and out of our district.

“The proposals would directly affect Market Rasen Train Station, which recently underwent a major refurbishment and was opened by the Princess Royal in 2018.

“It would see more services connecting to Lincoln, Grimsby and Leicester and is further proof of clear investment by third parties into our district.

“I would encourage as many people as possible to take part in the consultation, as the extra services would improve connections for people who live and visit West Lindsey and beyond.”

More information about it consultation is available at eastmidlandsrailways.co.uk/december2020.

The consultation closes on Friday, February 14.

In 2019 the Market Rasen Station Community Project won a West Lindsey Community Award for its contribution to arts and culture in the district.

The active group of station adopters, the Friends of Market Rasen Station, also won gold in the ‘It’s your Station’ category at the 2019 Association of Community Rail Partnership Awards for the work it does to make the station welcoming and attractive.