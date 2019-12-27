Plans to build glamping pods at Caistor

An award-winning business near Caistor has submitted an application to build eight glamping pods at the site.

Mark Simmonds Planning Services Ltd is the agent acting on behalf of applicant and owner of Wolds View Touring Park, Mr Thompson.

Mr Thompson has applied for a change of use land for the siting of eight glamping pods for holiday use.

In documents to WLDC, Mr Thompson said: “The demand for self-catering holiday sites in the UK and in Lincolnshire has increased in recent years as, the ‘staycation’ has experienced an increase in growth, and this has brought rural prosperity to many parts of Lincolnshire.

“Many accommodation providers have prospered, and the applicant’s site is no exception, especially due to its highly regarded location and the facilities that this part of the Wolds has to offer.

“This application for glamping pods will give a wider choice of holiday options whilst further extending this holiday site as the business grows.

“Glamping pods are very popular now and this will help the site to compete with other similar holiday sites across Lincolnshire

• In 2012, WLDC granted a change of use of the land to touring caravan park with 40 touring pitches, 20 tent pitches, storage for 62 touring caravans and associated facilities - including an amenity building containing shower and toilet facilities, reception area and small shop, laundry room and cafe-lounge with commercial kitchen.

More recently, owners were also granted approval to erect a lodge for the housing of a site manager and any family.