Plans submitted to build on plot of land in Middle Rasen

A public consultation period is underway regarding plans to build seven homes on a plot of undeveloped land in Middle Rasen.

The plans have been submitted by School Land Developments Ltd, with Globe Consultants Ltd acting as the agent.

The applicant is proposing to build the development on land to the rear of Roslyn, in Church Street.

If approved, the homes will comprise of four three-bedroom homes and three four-bedroom homes, with two parking spaces allocated per dwelling.

Documents on the WLDC planning portal state: “The site lies to the west of Church Street, centrally situated in the village of Middle Rasen.

“There is an existing Victorian dwelling (Rosslyn) which incorporates Lincolnshire Tumblewall gables and is in a dilapidated condition.

“The extensive parcel of land within the grounds of ‘Rosslyn’ provides an opportunity for an infill housing development in keeping with the surrounding dwellings.”