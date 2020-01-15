Plans submitted for multiplex in Gainsborough

Ambitious plans for a new multiplex cinema in Gainsborough town centre have moved a step closer.

Savoy Cinemas has submitted a planning application to West Lindsey District Council to consider, which includes a four-screen cinema, three commercial units and car parking.

If granted permission, the development is expected to create 25 new jobs and contribute £1.3 million Gross Value Added to the local economy each year.

The development is earmarked for the Lindsey Centre site, situated in the Market Place, which was vacated by Oldrids in early 2018.

The applicants say it has been designed to complement the existing conservation area and surrounding listed buildings.

If permission is granted, Lincolnshire Co-op’s travel branch and Post Office would be relocated to alternative town centre locations before work starts.

Until then, both will continue to serve customers from the current locations.

Leader of West Lindsey District Council, Coun Giles McNeill said: “This development has the potential to provide a much-needed addition to the evening economy offer for the town.

“It will boost footfall by around 120,000 visits a year, which will benefit existing local businesses, create new jobs, deliver an improved leisure offer for people.

“This development fits nicely with the other town centre initiatives, such as the Townscape Heritage Initiative, which will restore historic buildings and heritage assets thanks to a grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, Market Street Renewal, which has made good a number of formally run down and derelict shops and created residential dwellings above them and, not forgetting, the new Travelodge.”

If planning permission is granted, construction is expected to start in May 2020 and be complete in May 2021.