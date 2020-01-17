Plans passed for Keelby ‘top-up shop’

West Lindsey councillors have approved plans to build a new Lincolnshire Co-op convenience store in Keelby.

The proposals will see the single-storey building on land off Stallingborough Road.

Lincolnshire Co-op said the new store will become a “focal hub in Keelby for decades to come”.

As part of the proposal, a 25 space car park will be built, with an entrance to the site off South Street.

Matthew Wilkinson, development manager at Lincolnshire Co-op, said the store would serve as a “top up shop” for residents in the village.

He continued: “Our purpose is to bring together ideas, energy and resources to make life better in our communities.

“We focus on four main priorities, providing and supporting valued services, helping to grow the local economy, caring for health and well-being and looking after our local environment.

“Providing a new convenience store in Keelby will fulfil all of those priorities.”

Meanwhile, Keelby Parish Council said it had concerns over the “narrow access” to the site, but added that it was “in general support” of the plan.

The new store will be built alongside further developments on the Hollies Farm site in the village.

A new medical centre and 80 new homes have been proposed by The Brocklesby Estate next to the Co-op.

As part of the proposal, a mixture of two, three, four and five bedroom ‘high quality’ and ‘attractive’ homes would be built along with car parking.

The medical centre would also come with 20 car parking spaces.

A decision on the medical centre and new homes will be made by WLDC at a later date.