Planners give go ahead for 102 homes on Rasen development

The first phase of a 300 home plan in Middle Rasen has been approved by West Lindsey District Council – despite objection from councils and the local MP.

Chestnut Homes has been given the go ahead for 102 homes to be built on their development off Caistor Road.

The plans will see the developer provide full details of the appearance, landscaping, layout and scale of the plans.

The initial plans saw residents and representatives including MP Sir Edward Leigh, the town and parish councils voice their objections.

The planning officer who approved the application said in his report: “The scheme provides a good mix of residential designs to create an attractive environment.

“Housing would be arranged in an attractive fashion fronting the highways with properties designed to turn corners In an attractive manner, with good permeability for pedestrians and cyclists.”

He said accessibility shortfalls would be met in future phases and that although neighbours would experience a “significant change” their residential amenity “would be protected”.

The homes will include a variety of builds between one and five bedrooms with 20 per cent of the homes classed as affordable housing.

Chestnut Homes has said it is looking to minimise the visual impact on residents and improve its recreational value, improve vegetation and habitat areas and ensure connectivity for pedestrians, cycle and road routes.

The full scheme has been described as delivering ‘highly sustainable and well-designed development, was given approval by West Lindsey District Council in April of last year.

Chestnut also said the plans would boost the area and enhance Market Rasen’s economy.