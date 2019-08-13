Picture special: Lions roar with music and motorbikes at Caistor

A record number of motorbikes turned out for this year’s Caistor Bike Night, organised by Caistor Lions last Thursday.

Bikes stretched up the length of South Street, as far as the park area, as well as parking up in the centre, giving fellow bikers and other visitors the chance to see a vast array of machines.

There was a real party atmosphere, with Relentless providing music throughout the evening, perfect to dance to, or just listen to.

The evening was raising money for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, and an auction of biking memorabilia helped boost the total.

Air Ambulance volunteer David Holmes went along to collect the donation and was delighted to accept a cheque for £1,000.

He said: “We are very grateful for this and all the donations we receive.

“Without the help of the public, we can’t fly.

“It is always a pleasure to be able to come along to events like this and actually see the people who are supporting the charity and say a personal thank you to them.”

Lion Jo Bowman said: “I don’t think we have ever seen so many bikes. It has been a great evening and everyone has been very generous, as always, with their donations.”