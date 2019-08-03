Picture special: Life’s a ball for De Aston sixth formers

More than 100 students and staff donned fine frocks and smart suits for De Aston School’s annual Sixth Form Ball.

This year’s event was held at the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel in Lincoln , with views overlooking the Brayford one way and up to historic Lincoln and the magnificent cathedral the other.

De Aston Sixth Form Ball EMN-190723-142858001

Market Rasen’s mayor and mayoress, John and Jayne Matthews joined the evening which was full of glitz and glamour.

A fabulous evening was had by all, as the students enjoyed an opportunity to let their hair down and celebrate the successful end of another academic year.

De Aston Sixth Form Ball EMN-190723-142813001

De Aston Sixth Form Ball EMN-190723-142836001

De Aston Sixth Form Ball EMN-190723-142933001

De Aston Sixth Form Ball EMN-190723-142824001

De Aston Sixth Form Ball EMN-190723-142847001

De Aston Sixth Form Ball EMN-190723-142801001

De Aston Sixth Form Ball EMN-190723-142922001

De Aston Sixth Form Ball EMN-190723-142910001