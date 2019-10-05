Picture round up: Biggest coffee morning a huge success in the Market Rasen area

Thousands of pounds have been raised locally as part of the Macmillan World’s Biggest Coffee Morning event.

After a very successful ‘Brave the Shave’ event recently, Market Rasen Golf added to their fundraising total with a very well-supported coffee morning on Monday.

Jamie Smith presents Maureen Maddison with her tombola win at the Golf Club event EMN-190923-190629001

Stewardess Janet Parkinson, who is undergoing her own personal experience of cancer, was delighted to announce the final amount raised was £4,000, to be shared between Macmillan and Breast Cancer Care.

She added: “I can’t believe the support and kindness of everyone.

“It’s good to know I have so many people helping me fight this.”

In the Festival Hall committee room, Mayor John Matthews was one of those serving tea and cake at an event organised by fellow councillor Jo Pilley.

Golf Club stewardess Janet Parkinson (centre) with some of the coffee morning supporters EMN-190923-190713001

Jo said: “It was an opportunity for people to meet with councillors and raise money for a good cause. Thanks to Tesco and everyone else who donated cakes.”

Crafty charity supporters at Market Rasen’s Stitch Witch raised more than £364 at their Macmillan event.

The event was hosted by shop owner Gail Belinda Lee.

Gail said: “Every year we hold a charity event at this time of year and this has included a number of good causes over the years. We haven’t done Macmillan for quite some time, so we decided to join in the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning.

Lots of lovely prizes on the raffle stall at the Middle Rasen Methodist Church Macmillan coffee morning EMN-190923-190912001

“As always, I have been overwhelmed by the generosity of people, with their donations of cakes and raffle prizes.

“The yarn companies have also provided some of the prizes.

“Thank you to everyone for their support.”

Pupils at Osgodby Primary School also did their bit, raising a whopping £312.50 from their coffee afternoon.

Market Rasen Mayor John Matthews and fellow councillor Jo Pilley served up some tasty treats at the council coffee morning event EMN-190923-190858001

Well done everyone.

Members of the Market Rasen Day Centre enjoyed their trip to the golf club to support the coffee morning EMN-190923-190701001

There were lots of chances to win on the tombola at the golf club coffee morning event EMN-190923-190647001