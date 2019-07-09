Picture gallery: Crowds turn out for Caistor Sting

There was a record breaking result at Sunday’s Brianplant “Sting in the Tail” 10K and a record breaking turnout for the Rand Farm Park ‘Mini Sting’ Fun Run.
The 10k course record was broken by William Strangeway of Lincoln Wellington AC with a time of 31:51, this pushed Caistor’s Nick Martin into second with a personal best time of 32:18.
The winning time was an incredible 51 seconds under the course record set by Nick last year.
The ‘Mini Sting’ had more than 200 participants - the highest number to date.