Peace Day 100: commemoration at Market Rasen Cemetery

As part of Market Rasen’s Peace Day Centenary commemorations and celebrations, a service was held in the town’s cemetery.

Along with members of Rase Heritage Society (RHS), the Royal British Legion Tealby & Market Rasen Branch and town residents, students from De Aston also attended - George Norriss, Alexa Philipson-Frost, Charlie Belt, Dillan Green, Thomas Brack and Charlie Newland-Shepherd.

Peace Day commemoration at Market Rasen Cemetery. 'Photo courtesy of De Aston School EMN-190727-085536001

The service was led by RHS members David Oliver and Mal Jones, with the vicar of Market Rasen, the Rev Stephen Johnson saying a prayer.

Laurel wreaths were laid in memory of Sergeant George E S Smith, Private Thomas J Marshall, Private Matthew H Hart, Private Percy C Laughton, Private Arthur W Toyne and William A Cantwell.

