‘Our star’ in the Rasen community

A ‘fantastic’ Rasen woman who goes ‘beyond the call of duty’ to help elderly residents in the community has won an award for her selfless good deeds.

Julia Weeks has been awarded this year’s Diana Princess of Wales Community Award from Market Rasen Town Council.

Presenting the award, Market Rasen Mayor John Matthews said: “What she does is outstanding… and beyond her duty of care within the community.

“She gets prescriptions and takes them to people who are not able to get out of their homes.

“She generally helps around the community and looks after eldery residents.

“When a gentleman took ill in Spain and had to be air-lifted back, Julia went beyond her call of duty.

“She was on hand and made sure his fridge was stocked and his house was clean when he got home.”

Julia was nominated for the award by 82-year-old Joan Fiske and husband Cyril, 84 - the man air-lifted home from Spain.

The couple described Julia as their ‘star’ and said she deserves to win ‘every award going’.

After receiving the accolade, Julia said: “I’m delighted, I feel humbled by it.

“I’m sure there’s a more suitable candidate than me.

“Joan’s very disabled - I go in and give them a bit of a helping hand.

“They were away on holiday and I went to make sure the house was clean.

“They’re a lovely couple.

“I love every moment of everything I do.

“I really believe if everybody did their bit the world would be better.”

Cyril said: “Julia has come along and she’s like a daughter to us.

“Even if she hadn’t won, she’d have still been our star.

“She calls every week to check we’re alright.

“And when we’re ill she comes every day if needs be.

“She’s fantastic.

“She takes me to hospital for appointments.

“She’s at the end of the phone if we ever need anything.

“To be quite honest, it’s the second year I’ve nominated Julia - whoever won last year must be a saint.

“To me she deserves to win every award going.

“Joan needs an operation on her spine. She’s not been out of the house since Christmas but she made it to see Julia get her award.”

Julia also edits a community magazine, does town litter picks, has been on been on various local committees and helps out at her local church.