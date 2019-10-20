Osgodby pantomime seeking extra cast

Organisers of the village panto at Osgodby are looking for more people to take part.

The main roles have been cast, but there are a couple of small parts still to fill and room in the chorus.

‘Santa Claus the Pantomime’ will be presented on March 14, 20 and 21 next year.

Rehearsals are held on Tuesday evenings up to Christmas and then Tuesday and Friday after Christmas.

Anyone interested in reading for a part can go along to the village hall on a Tuesday evening from 7pm.

If being on the stage isn’t your thing, but you would still like to be involved, there are roles backstage for people to take on.

For more information, call Ann on 01673 828598.