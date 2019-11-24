Opening the window on festive season at Caistor

A seasonal project is looking to light up Caistor... a window at a time.

Last year, the Living Advent Calendar was introduced in the town and was a great success.

Caistor Advent Windows EMN-191116-203455001

Every night from December 1 an Advent window was unveiled somewhere in Caistor, creating a trail of 24 windows by Christmas Eve.

Organiser Maura Cook said: “About 10 minutes before the unveiling every night at 6pm, a small, sometimes large, crowd of neighbours, friends and strangers gathered outside the house to watch the window being unveiled and lit up for the first time.

“Some families made it their mission to get to every window!

“Most people offered something warming – mulled wine and mince pies aplenty!

Caistor Advent Windows EMN-191116-203505001

“Sometimes, there was a musical accompaniment – a local band played or carol sheets were passed round so that everyone could join in.

“There was a fantastic variety of themes and creativity on display and community spirit was high – even on the two rainy nights we had.”

Now, Maura is preparing to do it all again and people are asked to come forward to get involved.

She said: “We are still looking for more houses to host an Advent window.

“The only requirement is that you can see the window from the street and it’s within reasonable walking distance from the market place.

“We’re trying to have as low a carbon footprint as possible for the event – encouraging people to walk instead of using the car, using recycled items to decorate the windows, and have reusable cups instead of disposable.”

To find out more, or offer your window, visit the Facebook page – Caistor Living Advent Calendar 2019 – or call Maura on 07843 755002.