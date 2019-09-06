Open air cinema and musical afternoon at Caistor

Outdoor cinema comes to Caistor this weekend with a free screening in the town’s South Street Park.

As part of the successful Caistor Community Cinema project, Bohemian Rhapsody will be screened this Saturday, September 7.

Take along picnic chairs and rugs, as well as a picnic to enjoy from 7pm; the screening will start at 8pm.

The open-air showing will be free of charge and there will be a collection in aid of Caistor Community Cinema funds.

The event is weather dependent and may have to be cancelled at short notice, so check the website for details: www.caistorcommunity cinema.org

Open air entertainment continues in the park the following day, with Market Rasen Town Band and the return of Proms in the Park.

The event will run from 3pm to 5pm - and is free.