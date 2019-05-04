On the ball in Caistor with healthy option for the over 55s

Caistor’s walking football group is preparing to celebrate its second anniversary having increased membership tenfold.

The Wolds Wanderers started out in May 2017 with just three players.

Now, and as a constituted community group, there is a squad of 28 from all sorts of backgrounds.

Founder member Bob Tubman said: “We have a real life bodyguard, who looks after the rich and famous; one Archdeacon and an ex-roadie for 60s’ band The Animals, as well as teachers, builders, pilots and police - a microcosm of society.”

The group is open to anyone over the age of 55, with exemptions for those unable to take part in the regular game for health reasons.

Bob continued: “People say ‘I can’t play’, ‘I have a dodgy knee’ but these are no excuses.

“We have had one player who has had a heart transplant and one with a prosthetic leg.

“Most of us have at least one health issue - it comes with age sadly.

“The good news is there are massive health benefits, both physical and mental.

“Two players have come off their diabetic medication and many have lost weight and feel much fitter. Doctors call it ‘social prescribing’.”

The group meets on Wednesdays at Caistor Sports and Social Club at 10.30am; go along to check it out.