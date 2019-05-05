Obituary: Stephen Fredrick Wright

The funeral service for Stephen Frederick Wright of Middle Rasen took place at Lincoln Crematorium and St Peter and St Paul’s Church, Middle Rasen.

The Rev. S. Johnson officiated and funeral arrangements were by J Marshall Funeral Directors of Market Rasen.

Stephen was born at Whiston, Rotherham.

A former owner of Louth Tractors, working as an agricultural engineer, he retired in 2000.

During his National Service, in 1953/4, he was part of the Civil Defence Experimental Mobile Column.

Stephen was also a member (of Lincoln Guild of Bell Ringers.

Family mourners were: Valerie (wife); James and Theresa Wright (son and wife); Rebecca and Colin Goff (daughter and husband); Alice Wright (daughter); Katie and Chris Priestley (daughter and husband); Suzie Dingwall and Paul Mitten (step daughter and partner); Natasha Dingwall, Kayleigh Patchett, Samantha and Nichola Wright (granddaughters); Elaine Mattli (sister); Franz Mattli (nephew); Danielle Bushell (niece); David and Patricia Oliver (nephew and wife); Freya Oliver (great- niece); Brian and Sarah Oliver (nephew and wife); John and Judith Oliver (nephew and wife); Clive and Alison Avis (brother in law and wife).

Friends at the service were: Anthony and Marie Holmes; Mr and Mrs J Bennett; Mr D Brumby (also rep Nancy Bates); Mr D Shaw (also rep Mrs Barbara Shaw and Monsieur Olivier Bocquillon); Chris and Rosemary Walker; Mr and Mrs J Lamming (also rep M R Divison Girl Guiding); Jenny Turner; Gail Dennis; Mr and Mrs F Chamberlain; Julia Weeks; Mr A Johnson; David Pattison (also rep Enid Pattison); Mr G Carter; Mr G Hartley; Angela Mayne; Eileen and David Bedford; Trevor Lyle (also rep Penny and Andrew Lyle); Cody Stewart; Lauren Turner; Mrs. G. Stephenson (also rep Mr J. Stephenson); Mrs H Brumpton; John Rupp (also rep Ben Rupp); Colin Disney; Pat and Henry Smith (also rep A W Smith and sons); Keith Wallis (also rep F Wallis and son); Jo Potter; Sarah Tripp; Yvonne Rowe (also rep Pete and Rosie Dawson); Anne and Geoff Crawforth; Hugh Scott (also rep Michael Jones of H Jones Farms); Charles and Sylvia Cade; Roger and Joy Lord (also rep Andrew Lord); Joyce Rhodes; Mr Cartwright; Jayne and David Riley; Annie Houghton; Joyce Williams; Johnathan Urry (Louth Tractors); Roy Kitchen (also rep Ruth Kitchen; Ian and Pat Hardcastle); Trevor Williams (also rep Maureen Williams); Carol Barnes-Brown; Helen Hansard; Dawn and Gordon Brooks (also rep Andrew Jacklin; Anne and Paul Zukowskyj); Joan Zealand (also rep George Zealand and also Frank and Win Bell); Jill Day (also rep Michael Day); Pauline Forway (also rep Bryan, Karen and Gillian); Eleanor Flunder; Victor Roland; Francis Pixley; Helen Robinson (also rep Michael Robinson); Marianne Marshall.