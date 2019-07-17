Obituary: Shaun Spark

A service of celebration for the life of Shaun Martin Spark aged 60 years of North Kelsey (formerly North Owersby) was held at St Martin’s Church North Owersby.

The service was conducted by the Rev Marian Toyne and funeral arrangements were by J Marshall of Market Rasen.

Shaun, the youngest son of Barbara and Alf, was born at South Gulham, North Owersby.

He had lived and worked in the area all his life.

Growing up on the farm, and with a passion for tractors and machinery, on leaving school he followed in his dad’s footsteps working for Balmakewan Farms until it was sold in 1999.

He then moved to North Kelsey and began working for MG and J Brocklesby, where he had been for the last nineteen years, until his sudden death.

Shaun will be missed by, not only his family, but also by his many friends and work colleagues.

Family mourners were: Ian Spark and Ann Simons (brother and partner, also rep Neil Spark); Ruth Simons; Ben Simons.

Friends at the service were: Heather and Glenn Davidson; Steve Smith (also rep Janet Tomlins and Rita and Jim Burks); Darren Schofield (also rep Tony Schofield) Bob Davidson; Rita Davidson; John and Mandy Hibbert; Mike Wilson; Andrew Smith (also rep Mrs Chris Drury); Graham Thorpe; Victor and Anne Dixon; Nicola Greygoose; Janice Randle; Andy Dixon; David Oxley; Roland East; Nick and Lesley Balderson; Mr and Mrs G Carver; Stephen and Victoria Brocklesby (also rep Owen Hughes and John Parkinson); Robert Howsham, Jim Denolls and Stuart Neave (workmates); Mr and Mrs Lingard; Mrs Hull (also rep Mr Hull); Sharon Bothamley (also rep the Miles and Lingard families); Julie Jackson (also rep Mr and Mrs Birch and also Richard Jackson); Ashley Bailey; Thomas Peach; Herbert and Marion Whitelam; Charles Davidson (also rep Jean Davidson); Brian and Janet Sheardown; William East; Gordon Rowles; Jean Rowles; Ian Davidson (also rep Linda and Neil Surfleet); Josie Brocklesby (also rep George and also Caroline Peatfield); Sheila Pickering (also rep Ray); Brian Meunzberg; Derek Rowles (also rep Jenny); Samantha Rowles; Charlotte Rowles; James and Angela Hunt (also rep Ian and Mandy Wilmot); John Branston (also rep Jim Chantry); Angela Bryant and others