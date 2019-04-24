Obituary: Quintin Bone Parker

The funeral service for Quintin Bone Parker, aged 97 years of Irvine and Nettleton, was held at St John the Baptist Church Nettleton and Grimsby Crematorium.

The Rev Mary Dawson officiated at the service and arrangements were by J Marshall of Market Rasen.

Quintin was born on April 30, 1921 at Broomlands Farm, Irvine, Ayrshire to Quintin and Catherine, the middle of three brothers, Tom and David.

After a short spell as a draughtsman at the Troon shipyard, his passion for farming won through.

It was through his father’s breeding and showing of pedigree Ayrshire cows that he first came to Osmond Estates at Barnoldby le Beck, Lincolnshire for work experience, not knowing then, that he would later be making his home in Lincolnshire for 69 years.

At 18, Quintin joined the RAF as a gun and bomb armourer in 261 Squadron - Thunderbolt - and left Liverpool in convoy on the ‘Isle de France’.

He spent the next five years overseas in Africa, Egypt, India and latterly Burma, where he was armouring Liberators on the forward airfields of the Imphal plains.

After a time convalescing in Ceylon, following a severe bout of amoebic dysentery, he returned home to farm.

In 1950, Quintin and Grace married and moved down to Wood Farm, Nettleton, bringing half the Broomlands pedigree Ayrshire herd and young stock with them.

A year later saw the birth of Jean, followed by twins Catherine and Mary and then Quintin to complete their family.

Sadly, Grace died in 1989 but his family continued to grow, under his fun loving kindness, wise counsel and encouragement, with 11 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

A much loved father, ‘Gramps’, much respected uncle and great friend to many, who will be sadly missed.

