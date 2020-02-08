Obituary: Kathleen May Dawson

The funeral for Kathleen May Dawson, aged 93 years of Nettleton, was held at the parish church.

The Rev Canon Ian Robinson officiated at the service and arrangements were by J Marshall Funeral Directors of Market Rasen.

Kathleen was born in Howsham and was a retired farmer.

Family mourners were: Ian and Ruth (son and daughter-in-law); Hannah and Lucy (granddaughters); Huw Davey (Hannah’s fiancé); Arya Davey (great-granddaughter); Marjorie Spilman (sister, also rep Janet and Lewis Hughes); Keith Spilman (nephew, also rep Liz Spilman).

Friends at service were: John Barr; George and Mary Thompson; Richard Alderson; Jill Kennedy; Mr and Mrs Steven Shepherd; Mrs J Jackson (also rep Paul, Daniel and Laura); Val Carr (also rep Jill Smith); M Donn; Elizabeth Younger (also rep Mary Borst and Mary); Alan Turner; Evaline Weatley; Frances Couling (also rep Arthur); Margaret and Johnathon Lawty; Dave Smith; David Robinson (also rep Paul Siddle); Kate Jacob and family; Sheila Shepherd (also rep Michael and family); Susan and David Borman; Phae Bryant; Sian Potter (also rep the Williams family); Ed Bates (also rep Liz and family); Jean Thomas (also rep S Thomas; Mr and Mrs R Thomas); Julie Michaelson (also rep George); Elizabeth Jefferson; Robert Key; Jay Clark; Paul Laverack; David King; Roger and Penny Favell (also rep Jill Wilkinson); Jean Belt (also rep Roy Belt); David and Theresa Boylen; Pam Bradley (also rep Nettleton Methodist Chapel); Joyce Shepherd (also rep Ruth, Nick and James); Julie Kennedy; Mr and Mrs David Marriott (also rep Mr and Mrs Andrew Marriott); Mr and Mrs R Hilton; Mrs S Cade; Tony and Janet Button; Ruth Atkin (also rep Kathleen Button; George Atkin); Jacqueline, Oliver and Vincent Sullivan; John and Sandra Wright (also rep H C Wright); Peter Marriott (also rep Janet); Peter Harwood; Margaret Lundy; Ann and Ron Forward (also rep Jeremy); Kate Leeson; Stuart McKenzie (also rep Woldmarsh Producers Ltd); Mr R Dent (also rep the Dent family); Mr and Mrs M Wilbur; Jean Childs; Betty Radcliffe; Mandy Radcliffe (also rep Neil Spencer); Keith Payne (also rep Christine Doyle); Lucy Orszak; Walter and Gwen Bain; Maureen Suddaby; Brenda Stanfield (also rep Peter and also Caistor Bowls Club); Quentin Parker (also rep the Parker family); Dorothy Woodcock (also rep Denis and Joan Hicks; Stella Williams).