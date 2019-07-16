Obituary: Joyce Ellen Roach

The fuenarl service for Joyce Ellen Roach of Tealby was held at the parish church.

The Rev Chris Hewitt conducted the service and funeral arrangements were by J.Marshall Funeral Directors of Market Rasen.

Family mourners were: Bernard (husband); Stuart and Andrew Roach (sons); Margaret Roach and Heather Roach (daughters-in-law) Sam Roach and Matthew Roach (grandchildren).

Friends at the service were: Frank Howsham (also rep The Howsham family); Liz Speirs; Bob Oxley (also rep Linda); Margaret Allerston (also rep David and Nichola); Len Johnson; Caroline Jenkins (also rep Paul Johnson); Jack and Ros Thompson; Judy Bucknall; Sarah Tyson (also rep Carol Huggins; Emma Bell); Gail Jarvis; Susan Jarvis; Barrie Jarvis; Mary Battle; Geoff Portlock; Jean Jones; Mr and Mrs Wallace; Mr and Mrs B Doyle; Mr and Mrs K Johnson (also rep Mr and Mrs Harbottle); Colin Horton; Penny Nott (also rep Hugh Nott; Linda Hulme); Bierbre Herod (also rep Tony); Mr and Mrs P Dales; John Whitwell (also rep Christine); Mr and Mrs Robin Shannon; Gordon Rogers; Mrs K Smith (also rep Kelly and family); Mr and Mrs C McCarthy and Amy; June and Ray Dent; Diana Williams (also rep Mrand Mrs Ian Brady); Shelia Teague; Luke and Jo Trotter; Mr and Mrs Brian Doyle; John Fisher; Martin Cox; Gerald Thornally (also rep Kay); Mrs S Sanderson; Cheryl Turner; Terry Fox (also rep Penny Fox); Susan Watson; Mary Walker; Ian Cocking; Will Lee; Graham White.

Unable to attend were: Byron and Sue (Ann) Snelling (also rep Tony and Barry Reed).