Obituary: Iain Thomas Brown

A celebration of the life of Iain Thomas Brown, aged 65 years, of Cherry Tree Lodge, Lincoln, was held at St Thomas’ Church, Market Rasen.

A family-only committal service took place earlier in the day at Lincoln Crematorium.

The Rev Claire Walker officiated at the services and arrangements were by J Marshall of Market Rasen.

Iain was born in Aberdeen on June 24, 1953, elder son of Margaret and the late Thomas (Paddy) Brown.

He has an older brother, Leslie, and younger brother, Alan.

On the retirement of his father from the army in 1964, his family settled in Mexborough, near Doncaster, where Iain spent most of his youth and early adulthood.

In 1984, when Iain was 31 years old, the family moved to Moortown, near Market Rasen.

He attended Gainsborough Training Centre for the next 20 years.

During this time, Iain became a member of Brigg & District Gateway Club, taking part in their many social activities.

It is through the Gateway club that Iain developed his interest and aptitude for athletics, specialising in running events, such as 1500m, 3000m and 10km.

He became a member of Scunthorpe & District Athletics Club and of the Yorkshire and Humberside Special Olympics Team, competing in events all over the country and eventually gaining Humberside county colours.

Iain was invited to become a member of the England athletics squad for people with learning disabilities, travelling to athletics events all over the country and abroad.

A highlight of his athletics career was being awarded BT East Midlands Sports Personality of the Year in 1992 for people with learning disabilities.

Iain enjoyed all sports, especially football, and was a season-ticket holder at Doncaster Rovers .

Iain’s family moved to Market Rasen in 1997 and then from 2004 he lived independently in his own flat in Gainsborough, where he continued to engage in all activities for people with learning disabilities in the Gainsborough, Scunthorpe, Market Rasen and Brigg areas.

In his later years, Iain suffered from severe mental ill health and became too ill to live independently, spending the final years of his life first in Chestnut House, Marton, and in Cherry Tree Lodge, Lincoln, where he passed away.

