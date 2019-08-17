Obituary: Howard Louis Kaye

The funeral service for Howard Louis Kaye, aged 79 years, was held at Lincoln Crematorium.

The Rev Sue Deacon officiated at the service and arrangements were by J Marshall of Market Rasen.

Howard was born in Cleethorpes and lived in Ingham.

He served in the RAF as an electronics engineer for 20 years and then worked in security, until he retired at the age of 70.

Howard was a member of Welton Golf Club and was a Freemason for many years.

He was also helping to restore the Polish Airfield in Ingham.

