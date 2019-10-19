Obituary: Hilda Mortimer

The funeral service for Hilda Mortimer, aged 94 years of Tealby, was held at the parish church.

The Rev Chris Hewitt officiated at the service and arrangements were by J Marshall Funeral Directors of Market Rasen.

Hilda was born in Leigh, Lancashire.

She was the widow of Monty Mortimer, who she married in 1950.

Hilda started off at Leigh Girls Grammar School, then going onto Leeds University and becoming a science teacher.

She later became an RAF wife as her husband was posted to Malta and changed to become a primary school teacher.

Hilda had a love of teaching; her last post was at Binbrook Primary School, lasting 13 years and retiring in 1980.

She was a special needs teacher, adult literacy tutor and a music teacher.

She loved introducing children to music and was involved in school choirs, school orchestras, many concerts and pantomimes.

Hilda was also a pianist and singer and member of many choirs.

She was blessed with an industrious and assertive personality, which would inevitably lead to positive results in whatever activity she was involved in.

She was in many amateur productions and always ready to ‘do a turn’, often with husband Monty on the harmonica.

Hilda was a member of Market Rasen Golf Club, serving as Lady Captain in 1995, and was active in many Tealby village societies.

She was particularly involved with the WI and received a life-time achievement award for her work in Lincolnshire.

Over the years, Hilda was chairman of the Music and Drama committee, including arranging WI services in Lincoln Cathedral, and was also the voice of the WI on Radio Lincolnshire for 13 years, gathering information from WIs across the Lincolnshire North Federation and letting everyone know what was happening; all delivered in a lively style with humour.

Hilda was involved too in local fundraising for St Barnabas Hospice.

In the last few years, she spent more time quietly at home, enjoying the company of family and friends.

Family mourners were: Peter (son); Patricia and Alan (daughter and son-in-law); Angela and Jennifer (granddaughters); Toby and Dexter (granddaughters’ partners); Sybil (great-granddaughter); William Gething (nephew); Julia O’Kelley (niece); Julian Berry, Janet and Bill Seddon.

Friends at the service were: Joyce Williams (also rep ‘Carry on Singing’; Rosemary and Chris Walker); Mrs E Basford; Jean Oglesby; Pauline Neal (also rep Monica Vergette); Anna Proctor (also rep Martin); Neil Hust; Richard Pickworth; Dave Bussey; Les Sheehan; Helen Wilson (also rep A Wilson); Mark and Isobel Vincent (also rep Jason Vincent); Ros Kay (also rep the Kay family); David Howe; Scott Dickinson; Freda Horton; Mr and Mrs I Brady; Diane Norton; Mr and Mrs B Doyle; Mrs S Sanderson; Dennis and Val Hodge; Tony and Shelia Barnes; Arnold and Irene Bremer (also rep Hippolytushoef, Netherlands Rotary Club); Mrs S Holme-Johnson (also rep Tealby WI; Irene Kendall); Mr and Mrs R Shannon; Mrs H Hardy (also rep Johnathan and Alice); Mrs E Speirs; Mr Ashworth; Doris Woodall; Nigel Wakefield; Cynthia and Leonard Field; James Kay; Jen Barrett; Sarah Tyson (also rep Alan Woodward; Gavin Wraith); Emma Bell; Maureen Stanley; David Howard (also rep Jilly); Mrs H Brumpton; Mr and Mrs G Mowbray (also rep Mrs G Emmerson); Deb Daly; Andrea Staves; Jim and Julie Black; Mr and Mrs A Campbell; Mrs D Williams (also rep Margaret Allerston); Anne Stern; James Matheson; Ian Cocking; Joan and Julie Lacy; Dennis Hall (also rep Denise Hall); Dale Hall; Catherine Marshall (also rep Charlotte); Len and Maureen Moscrop (also rep Barbara Sharp); Mr and Mrs T Bradford; Angela Tubb; Jean Jones; Martin Fields; Barbara and Tony Herod; Philip Walker; Caroline (nee Proctor); Graham Alderson; Robin Proctor; Hugh and Penny Nott (also rep Market Rasen Rotary Club); Nicki Proctor (also rep Tara and Martin); Betty Foster; Derek and Jean Richardson; Stephanie Johnson (also rep Barbara Hannam); Andrew Roach (also rep Bernard); Bess Scott-Gun; Kenneth Doig; Ray Meggett (also rep VMCC); Barbara Guthrie (also rep Rosamund, Sally; Mrs H Young); Michael Burgess (also rep Jan Burgess); Mary Kerr; Midge Thomas (also rep Lynda Thomas – Nettleton, Moortown and Wales WI); Jenny Brundle (Market Rasen Golf Club); Andrew and Chris Heath; G Thornally (also rep K Thornally); John Moore; Katherine Hairsine (also rep Mary Otterwell); Judy Drake (also rep Helen Pinkney); Mr and Mrs Hage; Pat Siddons; Pat Wood; Miles Hardy; Trevor Barker; Mandy Kay (also rep Daniel and Laura Jackson); Graham Paul; Jo Griffiths; Stewart Parker; Peter Gunnee; Owen Bowness (also rep Mid Lincs David Davis VMCC); Geoffrey Portlock (also rep Judi Bucknall; Mary Battle); Jackie and Barry Hanslip; Nik Hanslip (nee Jules); Lisa Leadon; Simon Sprague; Mr and Mrs G Wallace; William and Sam; Mandy and Steven Cocking.