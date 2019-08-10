Obituary: Geoffrey William Lane

Geoffrey William Lane, aged 76 years, of Caistor, passed away at the Poplars Care Home in Market Rasen.

Born in Epping, Essex, he was married to Hilary, with daughters Emma Brown and Becky Scott, and grandson Jack Brown.

He retired in 2001 from his job as a customer service manager at Millennium Inorganic Chemicals, following a career in the Chemical industry.

Geoffrey was a founder member of Caistor Twinning Association and vice chairman of Caistor Town Hall executive committee, stepping down through ill health.

The funeral service was held at Grimsby Crematorium.

Laura Thompson conducted the service and funeral arrangements were by J Marshall Funeral Directors of Market Rasen.

Family mourners were: Hilary Lane (wife); Emma and Toby Brown (daughter and son -in-law); Becky and Kev Scott (daughter and son -in- law); Jenny Howse (cousin); Professor and Dr Cullingford (cousin);Jon, Ta and Ben Roots (brother-in-law, sister -in- law and nephew); Emily Trownson (step granddaughter , also rep Billy and David Scott, step grandsons).

Friends at the service were: Chris and Linda Arthur (also rep John and Lee and also Carol Gorbutt); Mike and Heather Grant; Jane Williams (also rep Ray Williams and Bill Hawkins); Barry Howells; Anne Law (also rep Colin Law); Bob and Sue Stannard; William and Ruth Smith; Mr and Mrs T Edwards; Vivien, Peter and Tim Ryder; Barry Milner; Dennis Lindop; Clive and Joy Brown; Sarah Hannibal; Peter and Debbie Fawcett; Gerald and Judith France; Roger and Pat Clarke; Pat and Peter Salisbury; Mr and Mrs Birger Rosenberg; Margaret Sherriff (also rep Jennifer Croft); Sally Harman; Olga Cousins; Rita Dukes (also rep Barry Dukes); Mike Broster; Jill and Tony Maund; Sue and Steve Wilson; Rita Hall (also rep Chris Bellini – Humberside International Ladies Club); Barbara and David Ashton; Eva Dryden; Laura Darawala; Angela James; Theresa Smaller; Fred White; Steve and Rebecca Mason (also rep Mr and Mrs Alan Saxton); Eleanor Flunder; Jean Wood; Linda Bott; John Smith; Rebecca Day (also rep Wayne Paddison).