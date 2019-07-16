Obituary: Edna Walkley

The funeral service for Edna Walkley, aged 91 years of Caistor, was held at Caistor Methodist Church.

The Rev Sarah Parkin conducted the service and arrangements were by J Marshall Funeral Directors of Market Rasen.

Edna was born in Nettleton and was the widow of Tom Walkley.

Family mourners were: Catherine Marris (daughter, also rep Leigh Marris, grandson; Sue Marris); Holly Marris (great-granddaughter, also rep Jason Marris, grandson); Raymond and Christine Thacker (son and daughter-in-law); Sarah Toyne (granddaughter) and David Toyne; Josh, Kevin and Alfie Toyne (great-grandsons); Michael Thacker (grandson); Sam, Brandon and Lily (great-grandchildren); David and Susan Walkley (son and daughter-in-law); Ben Walkley (grandson); John Walkley (stepson) and Anne; Anthony Shepherd and Mary Shepherd (niece); Hayley Shepherd; Tony Youdale and Sue Youdale (niece); Terry Short and Sylvia Short (niece).

Friends at the service were: Linda and Chris Arthur (also rep John and Lee); Ann Todd (also rep Helen Todd); Linda and David Mason; Shirley Sanderson (also rep Nicholas Sanderson (grandson) and also family in New Zealand); Jayne Barr (also rep John); Mr and Mrs McCall; Mrs A Thomas (also rep the Goodhand family); Alan and Sharon Shepherdson (also rep Greenacres); Professor Tony and Margaret Taylor; Alf and Val Drury (also rep Jim and Janet Jenny; Chris Atrim); Pat Vann (also rep Terry, Graham and David); Louis King; David King; Norma Radcliffe; Mrs P Jacklin; Miss L Jacklin; Mr A Jacklin