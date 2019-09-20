Obituary: Anita Akrill

The funeral service for Anita Akrill, aged 68 years of Bishopbridge, was held at St Peter’s Church, Glentham.

The Rev Sue Deacon officiated at the service and arrangements were by J Marshall Funeral Directors of Market Rasen.

Anita was born in Cleethorpes.

She was married to Stuart and they had two sons, Martin and James.

Anita was a housewife and a partner in the family farming business.

Family mourners were: Stuart Akrill (husband); James Akrill (son); Martin Akrill (son); Jee-Eun Akrill (daughter-in-law); Amelia and Elizabeth Akrill (grand daughters); Seung-Eun Lee (daughter-in-law’s sister); Philip and Kaye Pool (brother and sister-in-law); David Pool (nephew, also rep Christina Pool, Gracie Pool and Leo Pool); Stephen Pool (nephew, also rep Claire Pool and Jacob Pool); Derek and Doreen Hinds (sister-in-law’s parents, also rep Howard and Katie Hinds).

Friends at the service were: Ken Blades; Barbara Blades; Mr and Mrs J Parkinson; Mr and Mrs D Holmes; Mr and Mrs R Hilton; Alan Reek; Mrs D Barlow (also rep Carol Richardson); Mr and Mrs Hickson; Jane Cowling; Mr and Mrs Reily; Mr and Mrs M Smith; Mr R Smith; Mr and Mrs J Summers; Jonathan and Janet Scott; Joan Scott (also rep Paul Scott); Ken Chappell (also rep Mrs C Chappell); Jane Machir-Grant; Anne and Howard Turnbull (also rep Elizabeth Smithson; Myra and Mont Mannion); Bob Winter; Mr B Wilson; Julian Anyan (also rep Paul Anyan, Philip Anyan; Ruth Anyan); Peter Brumpton; Tony Wheeldon; Nigel Hall (also rep Sylvia Hall; Steve Dixon); Henry Larder; Mr and Mrs G Kealey; Anthony Pickering (also rep Alec Pickering); Joel Vincent (also rep Mark Vincent); Clive Parker; Terry Higgins; Mervin Davis; Ray and Sue Postolowski; Mr and Mrs D Grant; Mr and Mrs P Grant; Sue Blades (also rep Janet Leaning); Nicholas Day (also rep Jean Day; Joan Fussey; Jane Ives); Philip and Carol Gray; Mr and Mrs G Clayton; Mrs D Woodall; Michael and Caroline Stamp; Dorothy and Derek Blades; Paul Blades; Noel and Marion Black; John and Jayne Saunders (also rep Mark and Emma); Peter Akrill; Mr T Mannion; Vicky and Brian Kirman; Gordon Wilson; Mr and Mrs Alan Wilson; Colin and Joyce Kirman (also rep the family); Andrew Hilton; Fiona Lingard; Francis Moody; Mr J Jackson (also rep the Jackson family); Mr S Adlard; Mr and Mrs J Adlard; Gwen Hall (also rep Mr and Mrs J Vince); Mr K Smith.