Nominations wanted for Rasen Good Citizen award

Market Rasen Town Council is looking for nominations for this year’s Princess Diana Community Award for Compassion and Service.

The award recognises an individual, or group, for their ‘exceptional duties within the Market Rasen community’.

Nominations can be made by contacting the town clerk on 01673 842479 or emailing townclerk@marketrasentc.co.uk stating why you think the person or group you have put forward deserves the award.

The closing date for applications to be received by the town council is Friday, April 3.