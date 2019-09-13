‘No job losses expected’ as Market Rasen waste depot prepares to close

Councillors have reassured the public there are no planned job losses as part of a plan to relocate West Lindsey District Council’s Market Rasen waste depot.

The council’s Corporate Policy and Resources Committee gave unanimous, cross-party support, to close bin lorry and street cleaning depots in Market Rasen and Gainsborough, and build a new centre in the Hemswell/Caenby Corner area.

Speaking at Market Rasen Town Council’s September meeting, Market Rasen Mayor, John Matthews questioned the town’s district councillors on whether there would be any job losses among the crews in Market Rasen.

Responding to Coun Matthews, town and district Councillor Steve Bunney said: “We’re not expecting any changes.

“It’s one of the things which was taken into consideration.

“And crews employed directly by West Lindsey, and through agencies, will be treated the same.”

District Councillor Lewis Strange added: “There’s a joint staff consultation going on… so things are done as they [crews] want within the perameters our budget will allow. It’s [the new depot] value for money - at the end of the day it’s your money.

“The crews are first rate people, and they’re delivering a first rate service.”

“It will cost about three to four million [pounds] to put in.

“We’ll put in facilities to service our own wagons.

“At the moment it’s done by others, outside West Lindsey.

“It’ll save money.”

Coun Strange said the current depots in Market Rasen and Gainsborough were not ‘fit for purpose’.