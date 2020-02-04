Night-time road closures for repairs at North Kelsey

Nightime works to improve the B1434 at North Kelsey are planned for next month.

Resurfacing works to replace worn out carriageway on the B1434 Cross Lane, Brigg Road, Station Road and the B1434/Station Road junction will start on Monday, March 16.

The total programme of work is expected to last for four weeks, subject to suitable weather conditions.

A full road closure will be in place from 7pm to 6am Monday to Friday of each week.

Coun Richard Davies, executive councillor for highways, transport and IT at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “As part of these works, we will be resurfacing parts of the B1434 in North Kelsey to replace road surface that is nearing the end of its serviceable life.

“While on-site, we will also be carrying out some minor drainage works on Brigg Road to avoid more works in the area in the future.

“In light of all the disruption the area has experienced over the past 12 months, we’ve decided to deliver these works at night so that North Kelsey residents can go about their daily business as usual without further disruption.

“These improvements will make travelling on the B1434 a safer and more comfortable journey.

“We, therfore, ask for your continued patience while these works are carried out.”

The signed diversion route during the closures will be via B1434 / A1084 / A46 / B1205 / B1434, and vice versa.

Access for residents within the area scheduled for resurfacing will be maintained as far as reasonably practicable.

Access for emergency vehicles will also be maintained at all times.

n For up-to-date information about this and other roadworks across the county, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks.