New village hub set to launch on the Wolds

A village facility will be officially opened this week.

This Thursday, November 21, will see the opening of St Michael and All Angels Community Hub at Brookenby Church.

Performing the official opening will be Air Commodore Jake Jarron RAF (Rtd) and everyone is invited to go along at 11am to celebrate the opening.

The event will also see the relaunch of ‘Thrifty’ the preloved good shop.

The new All Angels Tea Shop will also be officially opened as part of the event, along with the community store.

All the facilities are contained within the newly refurbished community hub and a coffee morning will follow the official opening.