New vicar for Wolds Moor Group

The Rev Marian Toyne has been inducted in St Mary’s Church at South Kelsey as the new Rector of the Wolds Moor (Kelsey) group. The service was led by the Bishop of Grantham, the Rt Rev Dr Nicholas Chamberlain; the Archdeacon of Stow and Lindsey, the Venerable Mark Steadman, and the Rural Dean of West Wold, the Rev Stephen Johnson.

The church wardens in the group handed keys of the churches to the new incumbent and a welcoming reception was held in the village hall after the service.

The Rev Toyne, who previously lived in Wrawby and worked at Sir John Nelthorpe School in Brigg before entering the ministry, has more recently served as curate of St Lawrence’s Church and All Saints in Scunthorpe.

Married to Dee, the couple will shortly be moving into the rectory at North Kelsey.