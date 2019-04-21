New rector appointed for Kelsey Group of churches

After two years without a vicar, the Kelsey group of Churches are now preparing to welcome a new rector.

The appointment of the Rev Marian Toyne to the post was announced by the Bishop of Lincoln last week.

The Rev Toyne has been working as a curate at Frodingham and New Brumby in Scunthorpe after a career in education.

Spokesman for the Kelsey group, Jane Beeson said: “This is very exciting news after all this time and we look forward to welcoming Marian and introducing her to the people of our group.

“She is very excited to join our eight parishes and to settle into rural ministry.”

The Rev Toyne will live at the Rectory in North Kelsey from the end of June.

She will be licensed at St Mary’s Church in South Kelsey, on Thursday June 6, by the Bishop of Grimsby and the Archdeacon of Stow and Lindsey.

The service will start at 7pm.

The appointment has been made to the group under the new name of the Woldmoor Group, though at present it is intended the group of churches continues to be known as the Kelsey Group.

The group includes the parishes of Holton-le-Moor, South Kelsey, Usselby, North Owersby, North Kelsey, Nettleton, Thornton-le-Moor, and Kirkby-cum-Osgodby.