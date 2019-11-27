New Rasen shop to offer green living for all

Shopping in Market Rasen is set to change - thanks to a new business opening its doors this week.

Excess packaging on products and the use of plastic has been a hot topic recently, and The Green Life Pantry is hoping to address some of these concerns.

It will be offering shoppers the opportunity to take along their own reusable containers and stock their cupboards with a clear conscience.

Owner Jenny Salvidge says she has been pleased with the response from her fellow shop owners, and the support of residents for the initiative.

She continued: “I have spoken to a lot of people, of all ages and backgrounds, and they have said how pleased they are for the shop to be opening.”

The move has also been welcomed by the town’s deputy mayor, Stephen Bunney.

He said: “To tackle the problems of climate change and declining biodiversity, people need to change their lifestyles.

“Market Rasen’s latest store, Green Life Pantry, where you collect shopping in your own reusable receptacle is such a life changing step - helping reduce the amount of damaging plastics.

“Well done to the owners, and the shoppers who use it.

“ I wish them well.”

News of the shop’s opening has also reached the Caistor Environmental Group.

Group spokesman, Maura Cook, who runs a monthly pop-up fill-up shop in Caistor said: “We are excited about the new shop opening in Market Rasen and are already sharing deliveries etc to cut down our carbon footprint.

“The recent surge in interest shows that people are realising how much their weekly shopping can have an impact on the earth we live on.

“New zero-waste shops are opening all over the country, and people are starting to demand bigger retailers to provide more sustainable ways of shopping.”

The Green Life Pantry will offer a range of dried food goods,alongside household items, such as shampoo and cleaning products.

Shoppers take along their own containers - or purchase a reusable container from the shop - and the special scales will weigh the container before it is filled.

Although Jenny has a background in retail, it is the first time she has owned her own shop, but she says it was out of necessity.

She said: “I am concerned about plastic use and I want to shop like this, but as there was nowhere doing this nearby, I decided to take it on myself to provide it.”

The shop officially opens this Friday, November 29. For more info visit the Green Life Pantry Facebook page or call into the shop and speak to Jenny.