New Rasen council member says authority needs ‘new blood’

Market Rasen’s newest town councillor says she is not afraid to ‘take action’ and is determined to develop town.

Nicky Brooksbank, 33, has just been co-opted to the authority - along with Jo Pilley and Cathy Sirett - after existing councillors put out an urgent plea for new members.

The mum-of-one, who has lived in Market Rasen for the past 11 years, runs the Nice & Naughty cafe in Queen Street.

Coun Brooksbank said: “Being a local business, local decisions affect me.

“And a lot of people are saying things to me like ‘we want action’ on things.

“So I thought ‘let’s give it a go’.

“I’m not one of those that will go with the flow if I don’t agree with something I will say.

“I like action.

“I want to give something to people in the town and make sure families are being supported the way they should be.

“We need new blood in there [the council]. It’s been the same people for a long time.

“I’m not a backseat councillor, I’m someone who will take action.

“I’m really looking forward to developing the town, getting more finances for the town, making the town look pretty - certain areas need a bit of TLC.

“I really want to do something with the empty shops.

“Who’s going to want to come to the town if all the shops are empty.

“I’d really like a local space where people can put their own art in and people can sell things they have made.”

Coun Brooksbank said the town ‘definitely’ needed allotments and she said she wanted to use her knowledge as a former history teacher to encourage people to discover the past.

Coun Brooksbank is originally from Bradford and spent several years at university in Hull. She is married with a five-year-old daughter.

Market Rasen Town Council still has two vacancies.

For more details about becoming a member, contact the town clerk, Faye Lambkin-Smith on 01673 842479 or email townclerk@marketrasetc.co.uk.