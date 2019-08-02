New plans to develop Middle Rasen pig farm

An established pig farm near Middle Rasen could be expanded if plans are approved by West Lindsey District Council.

The applicant, Mr Godfrey from Elsham Linc Ltd, has submitted plans for a development incorporating four pig finishing houses - which could contain up to 1,200 pigs; a lairage to hold up to 250 pigs overnight prior to loading onto a lorry to go to the abattoir; an electricity substation and building to house the substation; two circular slurry stores; two nursery buildings; eight feed bins and a new access track at North Moor Farm, in Caistor Road, Middle Rasen.

If approved, the plans will also see the demolition of a redundant farrowing house, a nursery building and a Dutch barn located within the existing farm yard.

According to the applicant, the site (North Moor Farm) is an established pig farm and has been for over forty years, therefore it is deemed suitable to operate as a pig farm, with pig buildings.

In documents submitted to WLDC, the applicant states: “As part of this planning application a new access route is proposed from the pig farm onto the A1103 - instead of using the current access road which leads directly onto the A46.

“The proposed new access would alleviate any concerns of local residents and will be located approximately 300m from the main junction with good visibility to both the east and west.”

The applicant also argues that if approved, the plans would increase employment in the local area.

Documents state: “NorthMoor pig farm will play an important part in both the local and national economy both directly and indirectly.

“The construction phase of the development will provide both local and national businesses with employment.

“The operational phase of the farm will create additional employment opportunities for local people.”

• The farm currently holds an Integrated Pollution Prevention and Control/ permit from the Environment Agency.