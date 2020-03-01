New Market Rasen group is showing young people matter

A new youth group has opened in Market Rasen offering a weekly meeting place for teenagers.

Running the sessions is Jane Shepherdson, who set up her own community interest company after feeling older children were missing out.

Members got up close to some animals and birds recently. EMN-200215-172018001

Jane said: “There is a youth club running at the Festival Hall, primarily for the younger age group 8 to 13.

“I have thought for a long time that the older ones up to 18, have little provision now, unless you are interested in being a cadet.

“So I started Young People Really Matter CIC to address this.”

The group has been running for just over three months and is based in the former youth wing at De Aston School.

Members got up close to some animals and birds recently. EMN-200215-171954001

They also hire the gym, so members can do sport, which is proving very popular.

Outings are being planned and visitors are being invited into sessions too.

Recently, Louise Johnson from Happy Hooves at east Torrington took along a number of her smaller animals and birds for the youth group to get up close to.

Jane continued: Considering Market Rasen has grown enormously since the youth service cuts, there must be so many out there and in the outlying villages, that have no safe place where they can be together to meet and have fun.

“They are missing out, particularly as we worry about social media dependence and the emotional well being of our young people.

“We would love to welcome more young people to our sessions here, which cost just £1 a week, with a joining fee of £2.”

• Sessions are held on Monday evenings, term time only, from 7pm to 9pm, with access from the Legsby Road entrance.