New crematorium is too far away from Rasen

Funeral director says new £6m crematorium is in wrong place

Lea Fields Crematorium, near Gainsborough, was officially opened last Friday by WLDC Chairman Steve England.

However, Bill Marshall, who runs J Marshall Funeral Directors, told the Rasen Mail it is not a facility he will be using.

Mr Marshall said: “It is a lovely facility, but it is too far away. We will continue to use Lincoln and Grimsby, as they take less time to get to.

“It (Lea Fields) is a very good idea for the future as there are more cremations today than before, but sadly West Lindsey didn’t listen to local opinion and site this crematorium in the centre of the district.

“It is a great shame that it has been put on the Nottinghamshire border, close to two other crematoriums.”

WLDC has invested more than £6 million in the crematorium.

Deborah Balsdon, Crematorium Manager at WLDC, said: “Lea Fields Crematorium is a facility which West Lindsey District Council has invested in for the whole of West Lindsey to use.

“The council carried out extensive research into the location of the facility and consultations were carried out with both the funeral directors and the public.

“While we understand that this facility is more convenient for some people to use, we feel Lea Fields Crematorium can offer everyone a peaceful and tranquil setting for relatives to say goodbye to their loved ones.”

