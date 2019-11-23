New community and business awards part of Love Market Rasen raceday 2020

For the second year in a row, a grand celebration of everything that is great about Market Rasen is to take place at the town’s racecourse.

‘Love Market Rasen’ raceday, sponsored by Market Rasen Town Council and West Lindsey District Council, will be held on Sunday, February 16.

To acclaim all that is loved about Market Rasen, the day will include staging the final for the new Market Rasen Community Awards and Market Rasen Business Awards.

Led by the racecourse, nominations for the awards start during December in the following categories: community awards - Best Teacher/Child Minder; Best Local Charity; Pillar of the Community; Best Public Service Person; Pet of the Year; Inspiring Child of the Year; and Community Group of the Year.

In the business awards, categories are; Small Local Business of the Year; Medium/Large Local Business of the Year; Employee of the Year; Employer of the Year; and New Business of the Year.

For the community awards the campaign will be led by social media whereby nominations will be requested on behalf of others.

For the business awards, Team Market Rasen will visit all businesses in Market Rasen, explaining the awards and businesses can then directly nominate themselves

The judging panel will include Mayor Councillor John Matthews, Racecourse General Manager Nadia Powell, Dianne Tuckett from the Market Rasen Mail, racecourse event coordinator Sian Williams and member of the committee at the racecourse Sue Lucas.

The nominations will be shortlisted to four per category with all finalists invited to ‘Love Market Rasen’ raceday when the winners will be announced.

Finalists can even take their own hospitality suite with light refreshments, a private tipster session and raceday programmes.

Prizes for the winners will include racing tickets, private hospitality packages and Altior Restaurant packages.

Nadia Powell said: “We are once again inviting the people of Market Rasen to celebrate their racecourse, their town and their community.

“As a major Lincolnshire venue attracting visitors to our town, we are passionate about playing our part in the local economy and community.

“The racecourse urges the local community to support this wonderful initiative celebrating the achievements of local individuals and businesses.

“The day rejoices in all that is wonderful about our local community.

“Visitors will be able to enjoy a range of activities and entertainment facilitated by local businesses, services and community groups whilst taking in the excitement and thrills of a day at the races.”

Coun Matthews added: “Market Rasen Town Council is proud to support the community and business Awards programme.

“I think that this is a very exciting initiative and commend the team at the Racecourse for their inspiration.

“I really hope the Town gets behind this and we have many nominations from both the Community and Businesses alike. I am also delighted to announce that the Town Council will once again be co-sponsors of the Love Market Rasen Raceday.”

Entry on ‘Love Market Rasen’ raceday starts at just £10 for adults. Accompanied children go free.

For more, visit www.the jockeyclub.co.uk/marketrasen/