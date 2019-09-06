New cocktail lounge to open at The Olive in Market Rasen

Market Rasen’s successful Tapas bar, the Olive, is branching out into a new area, which opens tonight (Friday, September 6).

Under new managers, Craig and Gemma, the King Street business will now offer a cocktail and gin bar.

However, the popular restaurant side of the business will continue as chef Craig explains: “We are building on the good work laid down by Tommy and Chris.”

An experienced chef, who has worked at a number of top-quality pubs and eateries across the county and beyond, Craig knows it is important to offer what customers want.

He said: “We want to continue to offer the great food customers have come to love here at The Olive, but I will be putting a bit of a twist on some dishes.

“Traditional Sunday lunches will be back, and as time goes by we are also hoping to add some extras.”

The new part of the business will be the cocktail and gin lounge, which is under Gemma’s watchful eye.

She believes it will complement the restaurant side of the business.

Gemma said: “The bar will be somewhere people can come to relax and wind down.

“Enjoy a drink and some traditional Tapas or have a drink before a meal.”

The new bar opens this Friday, when Craig and Gemma are looking forward to meeting customers old and new.

Gemma said: “Come along an enjoy a drink and some nibbles and see what The Olive has to offer.”

The restaurant side of The Olive will reopen on Saturday, September 7, with bookings now being taken

Chris and Tommy Haughey, who opened The Olive in the former Red Lion pub two years ago will continue to own the business.

Tommy said: “We are taking a step back to concentrate on our other business, but we know The Olive will be in safe hands.

“Myself and Chris would like to thank all our fantastic customers for their support over the last two years and now we have handed the baton on to Craig and Gemma, so everyone can continue to enjoy The Olive.”