New book challenge takes off at Rasen library

Market Rasen Library has joined forces with The Reading Agency to encourage children to get hooked on books by taking part in the annual Summer Reading Challenge.

With 2019 marking the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing, the countdown for the announcement of this year’s theme is over and the space race challenge has been launched.

Children of all ages can take part in the challenge, which is to read six books during the school holidays.

These can be any books: facts, stories, joke books or picture books – there are no rules.

Georgina Carr, Market Rasen Library manager, said: “We’re really excited about this year’s space chase theme.

“The characters in the Summer Reading Challenge this year are great fun, so come and meet the crew of the aliens’ spaceship.

“Library teams have planned some great spacey crafts and events to inspire children to participate in this space chase adventure.

“The Summer Reading Challenge is a great way to help get children hooked on reading and develop a lifelong love of books.

“It’s been proved to help prevent the trend for children’s reading skills to dip over the holidays by supporting their learning in a fun way.

“It’s free entertainment too, so what’s not to love?”

Co-ordinated by The Reading Agency, the Summer Reading Challenge is the UK’s biggest library-run reading event and, each year, thousands of children countrywide take part.

Every child joining the challenge will receive a membership pack and, on completion, a special certificate.

The children will be introduced to the Rockets, a futuristic family living in space.

They are on the trail of aliens, who are jumping from galaxy to galaxy helping themselves to whatever they like.

Now books have started to disappear from the Moon Library and the Rockets are on the case.

Children will help the Rockets solve clues, dodge black holes and shooting stars, collect stickers and have lots of fun and adventures along the way.

The team at Market Rasen Library has been busy planning a host of space-themed activities and are now encouraging children to join up and take part.

One-off events and activites include:

Wednesday, July 24 - Space exploration: build a Lego mars rover and make your own spaceship, 2pm - 3pm

Wednesday, July 31 - Alien invasion: formulate extra terrestrial bath bombs and invent your own alien, 2pm - 3.30pm

Wednesday, August 7 - Star gazing: create a planet mobile and design a constellation, 2pm - 3.30pm

Wednesday, August 14 - Man on the Moon: recreate the moon landing using Lego animation and decorate a moon biscuit, 2pm - 3.30pm.

Wednesday, August 21 - Space monsters: design monsters from outer space and code a space invaders game, 2pm - 3.30pm

Wednesday August 28 - Blast off: build a rocket to send into space and make a decorative suncatcher, 2pm - 3.30pm –

Friday, September 20 - Celebration event, celebrate completing the challenge, receive a certificate and play planet piñata, 4pm - 5.30pm.

As well as the extra Summer Reading Challenge events, the library also host a number of regular activities:

Every Tuesday - Storytime, 2.15pm-2.45pm

Fridays - Lego Club,3.30pm-5.30pm

Coding Club - Wednesdays, 11am-12.30pm, July 24, July 31, August 7 and 14. Places are limited, booking essential.

Call in to the library or email market_rasen.library@gll.org