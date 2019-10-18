New arts and culture centre to serve Brigg

The leader of North Lincolnshire Council, Coun Rob Waltham, has visited the new Brigg Arts and Culture Centre at Sir John Nelthorpe School.

The scheme, funded by the council and Sir John Nelthorpe Trust, cost £139,000.

Coun Waltham said: “It is around a year ago since this project first started when it was just an aspiration for Brigg.

“It is fantastic to see it become a reality, putting Brigg on the map as a place for culture and the arts.

“We are keen to continue working with local businesses and community groups to develop the centre further.”

The Arts and Culture Centre forms part of the school’s ‘Our Place in Time’, celebrating 350 years of education on the grammar school site and 100 years since the inception of the Girls’ High School, subsequently sited in Wrawby Road.

To create the centre on the Grammar School Road site, the former school library has been sympathetically redeveloped to create a new entrance and reception area for the school.

New toilets for visitors have also been installed, including a disabled toilet.

The music and drama suite has been refurbished to provide space for visiting artists and local performers.

The centre is accessible to the community as well as the school’s pupils and will host local, regional, and national artists, performers and groups.

Robert Biglands, head teacher at Sir John Nelthorpe School, said: “The versatility and size of the spaces available at the centre is a real strength and something that is unrivalled within Brigg.

“The Brigg Arts and Culture Centre (BACC) trustees are very keen to speak to groups interested in making use of the facilities as well as anyone who feels they could offer support to the running and management of the centre and the events that will take place here.”

Any enquiries about bookings, or support for the initiative, should be directed to briggartsandculture@gmail.com.