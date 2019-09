A table top sale will be held in Nettleton Village Hall this Saturday, September 28.

On offer at the event, as well as ‘this and that’, will be organic skin care, Boggle Lane Foods and some brand new pool cues, plus beads, bags and books.

The event, organised by the local WI, runs from 10am to 2pm.

There will also be refreshments and a tombola.

More details from Lesley on 01472 852068.